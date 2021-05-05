Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Given Buy Rating at Robert W. Baird

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SNDR. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens downgraded Schneider National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.65.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $25.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.98.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,340,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,443,000 after acquiring an additional 270,187 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth about $1,329,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Schneider National by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 108,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 35,650 shares during the period. 26.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

