Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $157.73

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.73 and traded as low as $152.70. Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at $152.90, with a volume of 3,923 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Schneider Electric S.E. stock. Main Street Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Schneider Electric S.E. comprises approximately 2.0% of Main Street Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Schneider Electric S.E. were worth $18,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

