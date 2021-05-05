Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Schindler in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Schindler from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Schindler alerts:

SHLAF traded up $10.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $297.70. 4 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $296.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.09. Schindler has a 52-week low of $212.55 and a 52-week high of $315.65.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.