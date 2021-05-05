Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.31

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.31 and last traded at $16.29, with a volume of 133340 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.13.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sberbank of Russia in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.32.

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. Sberbank of Russia had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 16.33%.

Sberbank of Russia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBRCY)

Sberbank of Russia, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company offers deposit products; pension accounts; payment, transfer, brokerage, and asset management services; car, housing, education, and consumer loans; mortgages; debit and credit cards, and overdraft service; and refinancing products.

