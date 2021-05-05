Sanne Group (LON:SNN) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $638.74

Shares of Sanne Group plc (LON:SNN) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 638.74 ($8.35) and traded as low as GBX 638 ($8.34). Sanne Group shares last traded at GBX 638 ($8.34), with a volume of 109,303 shares.

SNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Sanne Group from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.47) price target on shares of Sanne Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 684 ($8.94).

The company has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 638.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 597.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.90 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Sanne Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. Sanne Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.83%.

Sanne Group Company Profile (LON:SNN)

Sanne Group plc provides alternative asset and corporate administration services worldwide. The company operates through EMEA, Asia-Pacific & Mauritius, Channel Islands, and North America segments. It offers alternative asset services comprising private debt fund administration, capital markets, depositary, and loan agency and security trustee services to banks, insurance companies, and asset managers; real estate fund and corporate administration, real estate accounting, and complementary services; private equity fund administration, corporate administration, and portfolio monitoring services; and hedge fund administration services, as well as acts as an alternative investment fund manager.

