Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 51.51%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SGMO stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.36. 1,155,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,760. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.69. Sangamo Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $19.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

In other news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $230,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

