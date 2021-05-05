Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 5,272 ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 16.3% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 171,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 24,039 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $1,806,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ON shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,138,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.02, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.19. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $44.59.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $2,798,245.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,583.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $380,869.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,308 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

