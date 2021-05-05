Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,867 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.98. The company had a trading volume of 148,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,684,320. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $66.27 and a 1-year high of $99.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.59 and its 200-day moving average is $87.34.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

