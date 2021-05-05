Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.28

Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.28 and last traded at $20.28, with a volume of 3454 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.34.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($2.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($2.57).

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.