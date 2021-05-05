salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,202,604,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after buying an additional 1,680,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after buying an additional 1,217,637 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 333.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,432,152 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $318,697,000 after buying an additional 1,101,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $206,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital raised salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.06.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 167,035 shares of company stock worth $38,146,927 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com stock opened at $217.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $200.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.70, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

