Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €110.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been given a €110.00 ($129.41) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SAF. Bank of America set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Safran currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €119.18 ($140.21).

Get Safran alerts:

Shares of EPA SAF opened at €122.82 ($144.49) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €119.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €114.00. Safran has a one year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a one year high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.