Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $67.28

Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 67.28 ($0.88) and last traded at GBX 66 ($0.86), with a volume of 2129281 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.60 ($0.84).
The stock has a market cap of £90.29 million and a PE ratio of -15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 56.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 43.54.
In other Safestyle UK news, insider Michael Gallacher purchased 120,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £49,298.40 ($64,408.68).
Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 33 sales branches and 13 installation depots.
