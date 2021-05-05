SafeCoin Hits One Day Volume of $648.00 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 32.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.20 million and approximately $648.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000271 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,946.80 or 1.00079982 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00041469 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.18 or 0.00739110 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $778.12 or 0.01391928 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00010197 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.46 or 0.00355013 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.11 or 0.00214866 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005513 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.