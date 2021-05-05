Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) PT Raised to $135.00

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners cut Ryanair from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ryanair currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.50.

Get Ryanair alerts:

RYAAY opened at $116.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.56. The company has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Ryanair has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $118.50.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $406.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.04 million. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Ryanair will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.