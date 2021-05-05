Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $31.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Ruth’s Hospitality Group traded as high as $27.10 and last traded at $27.05, with a volume of 507987 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.27.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RUTH. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

In related news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $4,980,000.00. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $947.13 million, a P/E ratio of -73.11, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average of $19.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $77.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.22 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.