Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.78

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$28.78 and last traded at C$28.69, with a volume of 18267 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.18.

Several research firms have recently commented on RUS. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Russel Metals from C$26.00 to C$28.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Russel Metals from C$19.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Russel Metals from C$27.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Laurentian lifted their target price on Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.52.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$670.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$674.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Russel Metals Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 389.74%.

About Russel Metals (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

