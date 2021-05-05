Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

Rush Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 22.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of RUSHB opened at $45.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Rush Enterprises has a 12-month low of $19.13 and a 12-month high of $47.10.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.24%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

