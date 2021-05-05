Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Cut to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VOPKY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Vopak in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised Royal Vopak from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Vopak from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Vopak has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

OTCMKTS:VOPKY opened at $45.50 on Monday. Royal Vopak has a 1-year low of $44.73 and a 1-year high of $58.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.40.

Royal Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 70 terminals in Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, China, North Asia, and the Americas with a storage capacity of 35.6 million cubic meters.

