Royal Fund Management LLC Sells 753 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Royal Fund Management LLC lessened its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $5,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.48.

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded down $2.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.29. 7,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,666. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $61.21 and a one year high of $149.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.71 and its 200-day moving average is $127.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.74, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $1,127,211.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,010.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,424 shares of company stock valued at $18,249,880. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

