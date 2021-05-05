Royal Fund Management LLC Has $4.54 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Royal Fund Management LLC decreased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $593,993,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in CSX by 27,865.4% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,820,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,503 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 521.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,299,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CSX by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,547 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.03. The company had a trading volume of 58,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,853,177. The stock has a market cap of $77.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $103.74.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

In other CSX news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $593,130.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total transaction of $3,743,950.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,321.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,001,520 shares of company stock worth $201,920,643 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

