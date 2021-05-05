Royal Fund Management LLC Grows Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $234,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at $99,333,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,906 shares of company stock worth $7,341,347 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $2.21 on Wednesday, reaching $150.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,118. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $165.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 62.20, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

DLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.06.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

