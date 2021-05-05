Royal Fund Management LLC Buys 1,903 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 1.1% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 58,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,562,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $370.17. The company had a trading volume of 838 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,325. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $371.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.09. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $238.58 and a 12-month high of $388.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.