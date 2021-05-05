Royal Fund Management LLC Acquires 1,033 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,951,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,571,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,671,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $277.99. The company had a trading volume of 14,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,537. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $168.69 and a one year high of $304.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $280.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.34.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

