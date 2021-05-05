Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Underperform Rating for Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY)

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PANDY. HSBC raised shares of Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. DNB Markets raised shares of Pandora A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pandora A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Pandora A/S alerts:

Shares of PANDY traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.37. 20,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,949. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.34. Pandora A/S has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $30.72.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold, man-made stones, gemstones, cultured pearls, and diamonds, as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Pandora A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.