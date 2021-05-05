Royal Bank of Canada Increases W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target to $369.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $354.00 to $369.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 19.14% from the stock’s previous close.

GWW has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $433.00 to $427.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.15.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $456.34 on Monday. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $263.83 and a 1-year high of $456.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $408.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $395.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.1% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

