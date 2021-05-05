Royal Bank of Canada Increases Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $131.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $126.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SBUX. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $114.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $134.34 billion, a PE ratio of 148.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.46 and a 200-day moving average of $103.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $560,047,000 after buying an additional 1,656,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after buying an additional 881,073 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 37.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,190,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $348,665,000 after purchasing an additional 863,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,812,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

