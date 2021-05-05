Royal Bank of Canada Increases Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Price Target to $100.00

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens raised Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $72.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.70 and a 200 day moving average of $43.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 1.82. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $72.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $621,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,923 shares of company stock worth $876,686 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 83.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,549 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 32,111 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $429,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 24.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 438,299 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $24,308,000 after buying an additional 86,422 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.6% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,700 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

