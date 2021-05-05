Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $145.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $134.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.23% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.41.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton stock opened at $144.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton has a twelve month low of $70.54 and a twelve month high of $145.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.84 and a 200-day moving average of $125.31.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Insiders sold a total of 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Eaton by 605.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.