Roth CH Acquisition III (NASDAQ:ROCR) Trading Down 1.1%

Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCR) was down 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 26,397 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 12,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

About Roth CH Acquisition III (NASDAQ:ROCR)

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

