Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Given New $499.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $486.00 to $499.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $447.67.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $448.38 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $343.24 and a fifty-two week high of $455.72. The firm has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $418.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,785,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,511,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,254 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $430,482,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 398.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 398,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,814,000 after acquiring an additional 318,521 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 46.8% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 973,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,485,000 after buying an additional 310,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,063,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,320,856,000 after buying an additional 298,628 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.