Rope ($ROPE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.54 Million

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 5th. Rope has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $6,166.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rope coin can now be bought for approximately $54.95 or 0.00095843 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Rope has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rope alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00067777 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.59 or 0.00262644 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $657.01 or 0.01145913 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00031923 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.43 or 0.00726316 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,515.47 or 1.00314624 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rope Coin Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official website is rope.lol . Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rope Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rope should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rope using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rope and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.