Ronald J. Forest Sells 2,500 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $166,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 78,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE MATX opened at $65.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.27 and a 200-day moving average of $63.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.99. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $79.05.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 14.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.17%.

Separately, Stephens downgraded shares of Matson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Matson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Matson by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,392 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 25,775 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Matson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matson in the 4th quarter worth about $402,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Matson by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

