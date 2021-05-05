Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 318.27 ($4.16).

RR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 97 ($1.27) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Shares of LON RR traded down GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 101.22 ($1.32). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,156,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,907. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 108.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 108.54. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 159.43 ($2.08). The company has a market cap of £8.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91.

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Warren East sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38), for a total value of £993.22 ($1,297.65). Also, insider Lee Hsien Yang bought 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.45) per share, with a total value of £977.91 ($1,277.65). Insiders have purchased 2,806 shares of company stock worth $293,877 over the last ninety days.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.