Rogers Sugar (RSI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$223.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$222.10 million.

Shares of RSI stock opened at C$5.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.71. Rogers Sugar has a one year low of C$4.50 and a one year high of C$5.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$576.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

