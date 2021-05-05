Robert Livingston Buys 20,000 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Director Robert Livingston purchased 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.92 per share, with a total value of $1,318,400.00.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,634,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.24. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $69.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APH. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

