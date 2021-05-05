Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 6,617 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 23.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,176 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,617 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.13.

In related news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,083.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $134.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.80 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.35 and its 200-day moving average is $112.93. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.40 and a 1 year high of $146.84.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

