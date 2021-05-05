Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 12,884 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,884 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,536,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,671,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,652,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,198,000 after buying an additional 4,231,835 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,776,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 350.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,530,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,986,000 after buying an additional 1,969,356 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.23.

KIM stock opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $21.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.26%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.