Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,166 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,845 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,403,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,074,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,419,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,306,814,000 after acquiring an additional 719,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in CMS Energy by 387.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 648,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,718,000 after acquiring an additional 515,645 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.15.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $65.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $52.35 and a one year high of $67.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.88%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.