Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,616 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in MSG Networks were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSG Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 736.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSG Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSG Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie raised MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MSG Networks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSG Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

MSGN stock opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $867.11 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.30. MSG Networks Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $20.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.55.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.41 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 25.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

