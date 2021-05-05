Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,095 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.20% of Ennis worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ennis during the first quarter worth approximately $2,372,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ennis by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Ennis by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 63,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ennis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Ennis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Ennis alerts:

Ennis stock opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.75. Ennis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $22.24.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). Ennis had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 7.35%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Ennis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.