Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 249 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 250 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 304 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DECK opened at $349.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.92 and a fifty-two week high of $353.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $336.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.21.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.20 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.60, for a total value of $167,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,429,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $502,760. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.81.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

