Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5,537.15

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,537.15 ($72.34) and traded as high as GBX 6,164 ($80.53). Rio Tinto Group shares last traded at GBX 6,076 ($79.38), with a volume of 2,708,880 shares changing hands.

RIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,610 ($99.43) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) price objective on Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oddo Bhf reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price on Rio Tinto Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,629.29 ($73.55).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,751.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,544.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £102.06 billion and a PE ratio of 14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 288.63 ($3.77) per share. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $119.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.89%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm bought 6 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, for a total transaction of £364.14 ($475.75).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

