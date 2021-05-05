RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.240-1.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.RingCentral also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.24-1.27 EPS.

RNG traded down $18.13 on Tuesday, hitting $296.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,734,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,157. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.19 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $228.17 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $315.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. RingCentral’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RNG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $435.17.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.23, for a total value of $1,341,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 165,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,285,820.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.52, for a total value of $944,501.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,759 shares of company stock valued at $19,901,042 over the last ninety days. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

