RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Announces Earnings Results

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

Shares of RNG traded down $18.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $296.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,734,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,157. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $315.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.50. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $228.17 and a 52 week high of $449.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RNG. Truist lifted their target price on RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on RingCentral from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.17.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.19, for a total transaction of $137,977.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,277,624.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.52, for a total value of $944,501.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,759 shares of company stock worth $19,901,042 over the last ninety days. 11.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

