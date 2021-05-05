RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $503,701.00

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. RING X PLATFORM has a market capitalization of $29.59 million and $503,701.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00084262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00018952 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00068204 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $471.08 or 0.00828060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.72 or 0.00101454 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,313.60 or 0.09340149 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00044771 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Coin Profile

RING X PLATFORM is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 452,372,597 coins and its circulating supply is 220,124,009 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

Buying and Selling RING X PLATFORM

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RING X PLATFORM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RING X PLATFORM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

