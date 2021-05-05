Ring Energy, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) – Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ring Energy in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ring Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Ring Energy had a negative net margin of 65.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on REI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Ring Energy in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:REI opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Ring Energy has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $3.36. The company has a market cap of $221.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the first quarter worth $208,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 551,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 16,957 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 63,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 19,496 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 107,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 8,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 76.5 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,712 net developed acres and 6,650 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,256 net developed acres and 212 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 24,830 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

