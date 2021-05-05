Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Short Interest Update

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of RICOY opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.20 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average of $8.29. Ricoh has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $11.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RICOY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Ricoh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ricoh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Ricoh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ricoh from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjets, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards, as well as inkjet heads and modules.

