Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Plans $1.01 Dividend

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.0075 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of RNMBY stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $20.84. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.92. Rheinmetall has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $22.47.

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RNMBY shares. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

