Revolve Group (RVLV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Revolve Group to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The business had revenue of $140.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.16 million. On average, analysts expect Revolve Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RVLV stock opened at $51.27 on Wednesday. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $55.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83.

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $214,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,211. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $81,745,613.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 58.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RVLV. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.58.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

