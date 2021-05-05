Reviewing Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) and Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG)

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) and Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Fidus Investment has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Affiliated Managers Group has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

22.9% of Fidus Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of Affiliated Managers Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Fidus Investment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Affiliated Managers Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Fidus Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Affiliated Managers Group pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.0%. Fidus Investment pays out 86.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Affiliated Managers Group pays out 0.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fidus Investment has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Affiliated Managers Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Fidus Investment and Affiliated Managers Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidus Investment 26.80% 9.15% 4.66% Affiliated Managers Group 5.37% 19.15% 8.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fidus Investment and Affiliated Managers Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidus Investment 0 0 6 0 3.00 Affiliated Managers Group 1 2 3 0 2.33

Fidus Investment presently has a consensus target price of $16.38, indicating a potential downside of 1.47%. Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus target price of $162.83, indicating a potential downside of 0.10%. Given Affiliated Managers Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Affiliated Managers Group is more favorable than Fidus Investment.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fidus Investment and Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidus Investment $77.11 million 5.27 $48.47 million $1.44 11.54 Affiliated Managers Group $2.24 billion 3.04 $15.70 million $14.22 11.46

Fidus Investment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Affiliated Managers Group. Affiliated Managers Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fidus Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Affiliated Managers Group beats Fidus Investment on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.

